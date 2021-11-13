Mad cow disease returns to haunt meat exports in Brazil

After two confirmed cases of EBB (Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy), known as “mad cow disease”, in September, in Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais, the disease that also affects humans returned to haunt Brazil this Thursday (11) .

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases Evandro Chagas, Fiocruz (Osvaldo Cruz Foundation), in Rio de Janeiro, notified two suspected cases of the disease. The patients are a 59-year-old woman (still under investigation) and a 55-year-old man from the city of Duque de Caxias.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, however, the cases are not related to mad cow disease, which was also informed by the Health Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

“The suspected cases are not related to the consumption of beef or by-products contaminated with Bovine Spongiform Encephalitis (BSE), known as mad cow disease”, states the Map in a statement.

disease investigation

The patients are in isolation in Evandro Chagas de Manguinhos, north of Rio de Janeiro. The 55-year-old man from Duque de Caxias had the onset of symptoms in August of this year, and the notification took place on October 29 by the National Institute of Infectology. The investigation of the case was concluded by the municipal surveillance of Duque de Caxias as a sporadic CJD (Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease) picture, not related to mad cow disease. The patient remains hospitalized at the INI.

The 59-year-old woman also presented symptoms onset in October this year and the notification took place on Tuesday (9), having been transferred to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases on Wednesday. The investigation of this case is ongoing to identify the causes of the disease and the place of residence.

The isolation ward in which patients are hospitalized is the same for patients with covid-19. According to Fiocruz, family members are being monitored and there is no information on how they might have been contaminated. CJD is also a fatal disease that attacks the central nervous system. It causes dementia and movement abnormalities caused by tissue damage in the brain.

According to the Ministry of Health, between 2005 and 2014 were reported in Brazil, 603 suspected cases of CJD, which has a variant called vCJD, associated with the consumption of beef and called mad cow disease. Since CJD surveillance was instituted in Brazil, no case of the vCJD form has been confirmed in humans.

Impact of mad cow disease on exports

Mad cow disease is degenerative, affects the brain and has no cure. Humans are infected with the disease when they consume contaminated beef, and because of this risk and the cases registered in September in Brazil, China suspended the importation of Brazilian beef for more than two months.

According to entities linked to the beef sector in the country, the loss should reach US$ 1.8 billion by the end of the year. When contacted, the Chinese Embassy in Brazil did not comment on the suspension of Brazilian beef imports.

The Asian country is the only one that suspended consumption after the cases registered in Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais, and is the biggest buyer of Brazilian beef, which has already had a drop of almost 12% in the value of the arroba, currently at R$273, 44, according to Cepea (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics).

Exports had a reduction of almost 50% in October, compared to September, according to Abrafrigo, an organization that represents slaughterhouses in Brazil, where the federal government has sought to prove to the Chinese that the problem has passed.

Entities linked to the meat production sector in Brazil, such as Abrafrigo and Abriec (Brazilian Association of Meat Exporting Industries), informed that they are not commenting on the Chinese embargo on Brazilian meat.