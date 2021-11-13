‘Made for the thickness’ · TV News

Knocked out from A Fazenda 2021, Tiago Piquilo opened the game about why he decided to perform a phalloplasty, the technical name for penile enlargement surgery. This Friday (12), the countryman explained that his main objective was not to gain a few centimeters in length in the genital organ. “I did it for the thickness,” he admitted.

“I didn’t have the surgery to increase in centimeters, but the thickness [do pênis]. It was a kind of penile harmonization, you get fat from some part of the body and inject it there”, explained Piquilo during the recording of the painting A Fazenda – Última Chance, shown at Hora do Faro.

According to journalist Leo Dias (Metropolis), a member of the Sunday hearings with the elimination of the week, the singer said that he is now being sought out by other famous people who also want to perform the procedure. “Many people want to do this, I recommend it,” said the former pawn.

In the excerpt of the recording shown on PlayPlus, Rodrigo Faro played with the surgery. Peers Solange Gomes and Valentina Francavilla, who have had love affairs with the countryman in the past, stated that he did not need the procedure.

To TV news, the plastic surgeon Claudio Eduardo Souza, responsible for the operation in Piquilo, detailed the backstage of the procedure. “Each person knows the size of their penis and their satisfaction, or dissatisfaction, with it. [Após o procedimento] The organ increases in size and diameter, that is, in ‘thickness'”, said the doctor.

“In relation to length, the minimum increase is 2 centimeters, the maximum is 5 cm, with an average of 3 cm. You can never know what the result will be obtained by the patient before the surgery, only during the procedure. About the diameter, it is usually an increase of around 30%. Sexual activities, including masturbation, are allowed after 30 days”, he added.

talking to face

During the dynamic of the signs, Piquilo decided to maintain his serene behavior and avoided clashes with his former confinement partners. Only rival Mileide Mihaile was left without a positive adjective in the game.

Called “masked” by the eliminated, she commented: “I was already expecting a negative sign. It was even good because I had the opportunity to know in depth what he was thinking, why he was closed, so blocked. I was very distressed about it. his way with me here and he was the only person who had it. Unfortunately, we had no opening.”

Aline Mineiro received the title of good character, which left her emotional during the recording. “The way I approached him was very natural, we reached a point where we communicated by looking. I often ran into his lap when I needed it,” said the ex-panicat.

The full interview and dynamic will be shown at Hora do Faro on Sunday (14), from 15:15. Check out the plaques distributed by Tiago Piquilo:

Dynho Alves: Animated and manipulable;

Mileide Mihaile: Masked;

MC Gui: Friend and smart;

Dayane Mello: Intelligent, friendly and aggressive;

Sthefane Matos: Affectionate and coarse;

Marina Ferrari: Humble and confused;

Aline Mineiro: Good character;

Rico Melquiades: True, funny, cheerful and sloppy;

Arcrebiano de Araujo, the Bil: Intelligent and selfish;

Gui Araujo: Affectionate and nosy;

Valentina Francavilla: Humble, cheerful, friendly, funny and generous;

Solange Gomes: Mi mi mi, good character, friend and warrior.

