Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) plummets 14%; Goldman recommends purchase

The actions of the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) operating sharply down after the company released its third-quarter balance sheet last night (11), with earnings 89.53% lower year-on-year, with lower physical store sales, higher expenses and tighter margins .

For Goldman Sachs, this result was a “formidable combination of pressures in the supply and demand chain, with increased competition and investments for future growth”. The Swiss bank kept its purchase recommendation for Magazine Luiza, with Target Price for 12 months at R$ 22.0.

This represents an upside potential of 61.2% based on the Thursday closing (R$13.65).

Analysts at the bank acknowledge “a more challenging setup for short-term performance,” but believe margins are likely to improve in the coming months. In a report released this Friday (12), they anticipated the negative reaction of the market, observed in the movement of sale of shares from Magazine Luiza today.

At 12:10 this Friday, the Magalu’s actions fell 14.14% in the Ibovespa, being traded at R$ 11.72.

According to retailer’s balance sheet, the percentage of the company’s adjusted operating expenses in relation to net revenue was 20.6% in the period from July to September this year, an increase of 1.1 pp compared to last year. The reason is the lower dilution of expenses in physical stores in the period and the increase in marketing expenses in e-commerce.

As a result, net revenue pressured the adjusted Ebitda margin, which went from 6.8% to 4.1%. The consensus of Goldman Sachs was a 4.9% margin for the period.

The Swiss bank indicates in the report that investors’ doubts focus on these margins and their perspective of sustainability in a highly competitive sector, such as the e-commerce from Brazil.

However, according to analysts, the biggest pressure this quarter was “headwinds that should gradually dissipate in the coming quarters”.

Magazine Luiza’s share risks

Still, Goldman Sachs lists a list of risks of investing in Magazine Luiza’s actions. The highlights are:

Increased competition from incumbent operators and new market participants;

Higher-than-expected investments, negatively putting pressure on margins, cash flow and returns;

Potential execution risks to accelerate 3P market growth;

Higher-than-expected logistics costs for growth in regions with lower density,

Widely aggressive competition in free delivery coverage and general delivery subsidies.

But the purchase recommendation for the Magalu’s actions maintains itself, with a target price for 12 months at R$ 22.0. BB Investimentos also maintained its purchase recommendation for the retailer, but with a target price of R$22.90 at the end of 2022.

In BB’s assessment, the Magalu’s quarterly result was negative, as “a perfect storm in the macro scenario” impacted the result.

In a report signed by Georgia Jorge, BB points out that “although we already consider in our projections a more challenging scenario, with more pressured sales and a drop in margins in the annual comparison, the results presented were below expectations, which indicates that, despite the great strengths that the Magazine Luiza owns, the company will not pass unscathed into an environment less prone to the sale of durable goods, a segment to which it is still quite exposed, even though it is investing to increasingly diversify its revenues. In this regard, we point out as positive the evolution observed in the indicators related to the company’s financial services, with expressive evolutions in the total volume of payments, credit portfolio and digital accounts.”