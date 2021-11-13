Maiara and Maraisa get emotional in their first show after death · TV News

Back on stage, Maiara and Maraisa were moved in the first show they performed after the death of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021). The event took place in the city of Apuracana, Paraná, this Friday (12), and the country duo paid tribute to the singer with the song De Quem é a Culpa?, a hit by the artist.

This Saturday (13), Maraisa posted the video of the moment of the tribute on Instagram and made an emotional outburst to her followers.

“Although we are fighting a battle against ourselves, our faith put to the test all the time and our attachment hurting every minute, it is time to reflect and remember. Marília Mendonça is the sister that life has given us, as we are honored in having shared so many moments together,” he said at the beginning of the text.

The sertaneja also highlighted that, even after the singer’s death, Marília conquered eternity. Her songs remained on the most played song lists in Brazil and the world, and many people paid tribute to her.

“On the walls in urban art in the streets, on panels around the world, on t-shirts, tattoos, letters, posts, repertoires, in prayers and it will be forever in our hearts”, completed Maraisa.

Finally, the musician declared that she will always remember her friend. “As long as your name is spoken, you will never die. As long as we have strength, your smile will be in the foreground. As long as there is love, there will be your legacy.

Wherever Maiara and Maraisa are, there will be Marília. I love you friend!”, he finished.

Marília Mendonça died on November 5, aged 26, in Piedade de Caratinga, Minas Gerais. She suffered a plane accident with four other victims: pilot Geraldo Medeiros, co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, producer Henrique Bahia and uncle of singer Abiceli Dias.

Check out the video of the show in Apucarana: