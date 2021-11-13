Maiara and Maraisa perform their first show without Marília Mendonça with emotion and tribute

Maiara and Maraisa fthey performed the first show after the death of Marília Mendonça. The duo performed in Apucarana, in the interior of Paraná and showed the audience chorusing “Who’s at fault?” in a tribute to the artist who died in a plane crash on November 5th.

“Even though we are fighting a battle with ourselves, our faith being put to the test all the time, and our attachment hurting by the minute, it’s time to reflect and remember. Marília Mendonça is the sister that life has given us, as we are honored to have shared so many moments together“, wrote Maraísa in the Instagram caption, this Saturday morning (13).

She went on to say that there are some things that are at such a high level of gratitude that tears cannot touch.

“Everything we dreamed together, we conquered. Everything that life gave us, we shared. Everything we felt, between us, we spoke. Everything we suffered, we overcame. In the face of weaknesses, we never give up. In the face of fear we never fall. This sad and uncertain atmosphere is fleeting, the memories are not. You gave voice to women! You made everyone question this week about the good use of the time we have. And speaking of time, you’ve conquered eternity, you’re on national and international hit charts, on urban art walls in the streets, on panels around the world, on t-shirts, tattoos, letters, posts, repertoires, in prayers, and you’ll be forever in our hearts”.

The singer followed the tribute to Marília Mendonça saying that she will never be forgotten. “As long as your name is spoken you will never die. As long as we have strength, your smile will be in the foreground. As long as there is love, there will be your legacy. Wherever Maiara and Maraisa are, there will be Marília. Love you friend! Mistresses,” he concluded.

Maiara and Maraisa replace Marília Mendonça and will perform in Caratinga

Agência 1, responsible for contracting the show that Marília Mendonça would perform in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, on November 5, when she suffered a plane accident upon arriving in the city, announced that the duo Maiara and Maraisa will replace the artist in a tribute, which will take place on November 21st.

The sisters, who were playing the Patroas project with Marília Mendonça, should make an emotional presentation to the public who had already purchased tickets for the singer’s concert at the Parque de Exposições de Caratinga.