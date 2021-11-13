Malu Mader reveals delicate surgery on the head and exposes change after sequel

away from the TV, Malu Mader vented about a delicate surgery which he went through years ago. Reserved, the former actress of Globe also counted the reason to stay away from social media and claimed to prefer to stay off the web.

Malu, who is usually quite discreet about her personal life, decided to open up in an interview with the W/Cast podcast. In conversation with publicist Washington Olivetto, she commented on her trajectory.

Delicate head surgery

The actress opened the game about the hard time by which passed in 2005, when fhi underwent head surgery. The operation was performed to remove a cyst. She said that before going through the procedure she received the alert that there could be changes in their behavior.

“I sell an interview with Paulo Niemeyer [neurocirurgião], who was the one who operated on me, he said that whoever operated on the left frontal lobe, the biggest risk was not memory loss, but a behavioral change.. In fact I noticed that, some behavior changes”, said Malu.

“I attributed it to what I had been through [cirurgia], which was something that naturally moved you. Not that I became someone else. Kind of soap opera thing you wake up another. But many significant changes came, and since then I’ve been curious and attentive to everything related to the brain and science.”, she said.

Malu Mader opts for discretion

Malu also explained why he doesn’t have a social network. The former Globo contractor stated that this more discreet side is her tendency. She said that she prefers not to expose herself and that she already had the objective of having no one know where she was.

“I don’t have a social network, it’s my tendency to be slower anyway. I find it very contradictory for me, that my whole life I was very reactive to this, to this exhibition… But now I’m going to show it? For years my dream was to be somewhere and no one would know where I was”, she declared.

Malu Mader was discharged from Globo in 2018, when he did not have his fixed contract renewed after a period of 35 years. The actress’ last work on the network was a participation in Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras. The expectation is that she would return to the Rio channel in a contract for work, but that hasn’t happened yet.