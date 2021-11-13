Man Admits Killing 94-Year-Old Grandmother in ‘Truth or Dare’ Confession | World

reproduction Tiernan Darnton killed the considerate grandmother by setting a fire

A 21-year-old Briton was sentenced to life in prison after confessing, during a prank called ‘Truth or Dare’, to killing during a game of Truth or Dare that killed his considerate grandmother (his stepfather’s mother) — whose death in a fire it was considered accidental. The information is from the BBC

.

Tiernan Darnton reportedly torched Mary Gregory’s home in Heysham, Lancashire, on May 28, 2018. The 94-year-old victim was found under a table, trapped. She was rescued, but died after four days.

Investigators initially believed that the fire was caused by a cigarette. In 2019, however, the investigation was reopened and police discovered that Darnton had confessed to being the perpetrator during a counseling session.

He made a similar confession several weeks after the fire during a game of ‘Truth or Dare’, in which he told two friends about his “darker secret”.

“I have a secret that I haven’t told anyone – I may have killed someone,” he told his friends, adding that he set fire to it because he no longer wanted his stepmother to suffer from dementia.

“Murder was on his mind for some time,” said Judge Amanda Louise Yip, who sentenced Darnton to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years in prison.

“His opportunity to act upon his dark thoughts came when his stepfather was away. In the early morning hours of May 28, 2018, you went to Mrs. Gregory’s house and deliberately started a fire in one of the bedrooms,” he continued.

“It’s hard to imagine the horror Mrs. Gregory must have felt when she realized her house was on fire and filling with smoke. Neighbors heard her screams. Despite her frailty, she tried to get out, but she was trapped.”

On Darnton’s cell phone and laptop, investigators found Internet searches taken after the fire that included “I’m a murderer”, “I’m a monster and I’m going to hell” and “I want to do harm.”