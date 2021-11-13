“Manipulator”, says the family about the man who recruited a missing girl in the Federal District

posted on 11/12/2021 1:34 PM / updated on 11/12/2021 2:32 PM



(credit: Material given to the Mail)

The 13-year-old girl who disappeared last Friday (5/11) arrives in the Federal District this Friday (12/11). The teenager left home, in Samambaia, telling her mother that she was going on a school trip, but was found in Massapê, Ceará. According to Civil Police investigations, the minor was in the company of a man, 37 years old, who impersonated a 15-year-old boy to entice the victim.

For the girl, the man said that he lived in Maranhão and was the grandson of a colonel. The suspect identified himself as Maurício Gomes Chagas and even met Taina in the DF. The teenager’s mother said that her daughter wanted to meet her internet friend in person, and that she accepted, under the condition of accompanying the meeting between the two. The mother, however, did not suspect that he was an older man, as he was short, thin and wore a cap, mask and glasses.

The suspect even exchanged messages with the girl’s own mother through a cell phone application. According to family members, at the time, Taina’s cell phone had broken, and the man deposited money for the teenager’s phone to be fixed, claiming that he had gotten the money from her father.

When the young woman disappeared, the man even texted her mother again asking about her disappearance. “He is a manipulator. He said he was from Maranhão and was found in Ceará. We know Taina here at home, she never had a double personality. He never behaved in one way in front of us and in another way in another place”, highlighted the girl’s uncle.

investigations

In an official note, the Public Security Secretariat of Ceará (SSP-CE) informed that the location of the young woman’s whereabouts took place after a joint action by the Regional Police Stations of Sobral and Combating the Exploitation of Children and Adolescents (Dceca), in addition to exchange of information with the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF).

Information indicates that the young woman landed at the Fortaleza Airport, in Pinto Martins, last Saturday (6/11), one day after leaving her home in Samambaia.

The two were found in Massapê (CE), and according to the police report, the teenager and the man showed surprise at the location of their whereabouts. They were taken to the Sobral police station. The young woman underwent expert examinations and was sent to Fortaleza, to be heard at the Dceca headquarters and brought back to the DF. The man is trapped. The police are also investigating how the teenager managed to board at Brasília Airport without her parents’ permission.

*With information TV Brasília