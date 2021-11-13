Marcelo Falcão, ex-vocalist of O Rappa, is imprisoned by the Court – Zoeira

The singer Marcelo Falcão, former vocalist of the band O Rappa, had imprisonment decreed by justice on the afternoon of this Friday (12), for the non-payment of child support for her daughter Ágatha. The information is from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the portal In off.

According to the columnist, Falcão has been responding to a paternity investigation filed with food since 2008. The girl’s paternity was confirmed in a DNA test carried out in 2016.

Home prison

Due to the pandemic, the arrest decreed against the singer is at home and lasts for two months. The arrest warrant has already been issued by the court, but Falcão is currently abroad.

The process runs in secrecy of justice.

Attorney Júlio Marques Guimarães Júnior, who represents Ágatha, only said that the action is still in the first instance, “due to numerous procrastinatory appeals filed.”

Until the publication of this article, the defense of Marcelo Falcão did not speak about the case.

