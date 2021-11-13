Marcelo Falcão, formerly of O Rappa, is arrested by the Court

The former vocalist of the band O Rappa, Marcelo Falcão, was arrested by the Court this Friday afternoon (12/11), because of problems in the payment of alimony. The information is from columnist Fábia Oliveira, from Em Off.

According to the journalist, the singer did not want to pay child support to his daughter Ágatha. However, due to the pandemic, Falcão will be arrested at home and will last for two months. The decree has already been issued, but currently the music is abroad.

Fábia also reported that she got in touch with lawyers for both parties. Júlio Marques Guimarães Júnior, Ágatha’s representative, stated that “the process has been dragging on for 13 years, still in the first instance, due to numerous procrastinatory appeals filed.” Marcelo Falcão’s lawyer did not speak about the case.

Paternity

It is not new that Marcelo Falcão has problems in court on account of Agatha. He has a lawsuit that has been going on since 2008 and the action is an investigation of cumulative paternity of alimony.

In September of this year, he defended himself against accusations of non-payment of pension. At the time, he stated, in a statement, that “it is up to the Judiciary to carry out the relevant assessments.”

He only recognized his daughter in 2016, after a DNA test. Today, she is 22 years old.

