Marcelo Falcão speaks out after being imprisoned for non-payment of pension: ‘I never failed to do anything in court’ | Rio de Janeiro

Singer Marcelo Falcão spoke out on Friday night (12) on his Instagram after the decree of his arrest for non-payment of child support for a daughter. The decision was issued by the Justice of Rio. The former Rappa singer said he never failed to comply with anything “before Justice” and said that the case will be clarified.

“It’s full of gossip and mimimi with my name and I’ve never failed to comply with anything before the Court. I’ve always been a doer of everything before the Court. Now, discovering at 20 years old, raised by someone else, with someone else’s name, I didn’t have the opportunity to be together and all that. Then he shows up because he’s the singer of the band there and then he shows up with both feet on his chest wanting to destroy my career,” he said.

“I’m a good guy, I’m an honest guy, nobody can do that. And I’m here to say it because I have respect for my fans. So, all the love in the world to you fans who have always believed and believed in me. I’m faithful. of Justice and I’m going to prove to you up front who it really was that was wrong. Because I’ll never be wrong, I don’t accept being wrong, I’m a doer,” he said. The singer also said that the process runs in secret from the Court.

This Friday (12), Falcão was in San Francisco, USA, where he will be on tour until the 21st. He will be under house arrest for 60 days and can only leave the house for medical care, if necessary. The decision is for Monday (8) and the warrant was issued this Thursday (11).

The action was proposed by the singer’s daughter, Agatha Cristal Silveira, 22, and exceeds the amount of R$ 80 thousand.

The news was anticipated by journalist Fábia Oliveira.

Singer claims bankruptcy, Justice rebuts

In the process, the singer claims that he is unable to pay the debt and that the stipulated amount is “flagrantly excess of what was established”. He he claims that his career has declined and that, with the pandemic, he has gone completely bankrupt.

Justice understood, however, that there was only the voluntary breach of the legal obligation by Falcão.

“In the present case, the negligence of the defendant is clearly demonstrated in relation to the fulfillment of his obligation to pay the full amount of food to his daughter, who is now older”, says judge Andre Cortes Vieira Lopes, of the 18th Family Court in Rio.