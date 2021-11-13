Marfrig Puts $100 Million to Advance US Plant Based | Business

PlantPlus — a joint venture between Marfrig and the American ADM to explore the plant based market — has just announced an investment of US$ 140 million in two acquisitions in North America, in the biggest movement of the partnership created last year.
Owner of 70% of PlantPlus, Marfrig will put US$ 100 million of its cash to fund the acquisition. ADM contributed the rest. With the amount, the JV reached an agreement to acquire Canadian Sol Cuisine, a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and American Hilary’s – Drink Eat Well.
With a portfolio that includes hamburgers and plant sausage, but also breaded and plant-based desserts, the two companies will give PlantPlus a more solid base to operate commercially in North America, expanding the focus that was previously concentrated on food service.
With the purchase of Sol Cuisine and Hilary’s, PlantPlus will be able to bring new products to Brazil — Photo: Reproduction
With a presence in major retailers such as Cotsco, Wallmart and Whole Foods, Sol Cuisine is new to the Toronto Stock Exchange — the company was listed in May. Founded in 1980 as a tofu maker, it earned $18.7 million in the nine months of the fiscal year ending in June. With a gross margin of 13%, the business is still burning cash to grow — the loss in nine months was C$2.9 million.
With the purchase of Sol Cuisine and Hilary’s, the company will be able to bring new products to Brazil. Around here, PlantPlus currently produces items such as hamburgers, ground beef and meatballs made from plants at a Marfrig factory in Várzea Grande, Mato Grosso. The joint venture is the supplier of Burger King’s hamburger plant base in Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina. The company also supplies Subway.
The two acquisitions are still subject to the usual regulatory approvals. Marfrig is worth R$ 18.6 billion on the stock exchange. NYSE-listed, ADM is one of the world’s largest food processors and agricultural trading companies, valued at more than $35 billion.