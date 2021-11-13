Maria Candida covers scars on her breasts with tattoos

Maria Candida, presenter of ‘Bem Estar’, showed her followers on Instagram this Friday morning (12), the tattoos you got on your breasts to cover the scars who stayed after undergoing breast reduction surgery. At the time, the journalist tattooed two tribal women on her body and showed the process of “resignification” through a video on his social network.

In conversation with journalist Marina Bonini, from Quem magazine, Maria Cândida explained the decision to make the drawings and why he shared that with his followers on social media.

“The scar is a mark that deserves respect. Every scar has a history, and it is often deep and important. Women are free to like it or not. Some say, ‘I want to see this scar because it means so much to me’. Others don’t.”, highlighted the reporter.

Maria explains that the fact of covering the scars is also closely related to your self-esteem. “Paulão [tatuador], who has been doing my tattoos for many years, has a job in addition to being a tattoo artist. He helps many women in this self-esteem issue after breast cancer, reconstructing nipples, for example. He had reports of people who never had sex again in their lives because they felt overwhelmed and sad. When a woman takes off her clothes or looks in the mirror, everything is in our heads. I have keloids in the scar and aesthetically it bothered me and messed with my self-esteem”, detailed the presenter.

Asked about what made her want to share about the intimate subject on her profile., Maria Cândida explains that she likes to use social media to encourage women’s liberation and generate debates around important issues that are not so discussed.

“Women have to have this reference on the internet. That’s why I wasn’t afraid to post something so intimate. I have very few people who are there to take the plunge. The women are there to work on interior renewal and freedom from prejudices, which were thrown at them since they were little and which they themselves have. I unlock with them and they unlock with me. We help each other. I was once very critical of my body. I recently posted a picture of me with cellulite. Since I was very young I have a lot of cellulite. I did this precisely to free myself and free the women who follow me”, highlighted the famous.

