Marieta Severo talks about the ‘shadows’ with Covid-19 and her husband’s illness: “Terrible”

Marieta Severo vented about the experience after diagnosis; check decisive moment for recovery

Severus Marieta she vented about her experience when she was diagnosed with Covid-19, in December 2020. This Friday (12), the interpreter from Noca in a place in the sun shared the feeling when she was hospitalized for an interview with the program conversation with bial:“Facing death is terrible”, defined.

At 75, the actress was diagnosed with the disease while recording the nine o’clock soap opera: “It’s that date no one wants to have. I recovered, with some sequels, but I am a survivor among those more than 600 thousand dead”, said.

“that was overwhelming“, shared the veteran about her reaction to the testimony of relatives of victims of Covid-19 in the CPI of the Pandemic, in the Federal Senate.

In August, the artist had to be strong to follow her husband’s struggle, Aderbal Freire, who had a stroke. “I entered a very large area of ​​shadows and I can say that fiction saves, not only those who watch it, but those who do it”, reported Marieta.

The actress highlighted that her role in the serial of Licia Manzo was essential for his recovery: “Grandma Noca occupied an absolutely precious space in my life during the pandemic, with everything I went through.”

After four years away from the small screen, the actress Severus Marieta integrates the cast of the new soap opera on TV Globo. In A place in the sun, the artist will play Dona Noca, a hard-working and flexible cook.

In an interview with the newspaper The globe, the artist spoke about the greatness of the character, which promises to be one of the great highlights that she accumulates in her career.