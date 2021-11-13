Marília Mendonça and other victims of plane crashes died of multiple trauma, says coroner in Caratinga – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/13/2021 08:02.

The results of complementary exams have not yet come out. The final report must be ready within 20 days.

Photo: Carlos Eduardo Alvim/TV Globo

wake up city

The medical examiner of the Legal Medical Post of Caratinga (MG), Pedro Coelho, said that the probable cause of death of Marília Mendonça and four other people is blunt polytrauma, after the plane they were in on Friday (5).

This means that several injuries to the victims’ vital organs were detected, which indicates that the deaths may have occurred instantly.

However, according to the coroner, it is still necessary to wait for the results of complementary tests — toxicological and alcohol consumption — to issue the definitive report.

The document must come out within 20 days, when it will inform the Civil Police and the Legal Medical Institute in Belo Horizonte, where neurological and cardiac analyzes are being carried out on the pilot, Geraldo Medeiros, and on the co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

According to the coroner, these types of exams are common in deaths from violent causes, as was the case with the five victims.



“It is necessary to rule out or confirm, for example, whether the pilot or co-pilot felt ill during the flight, whether or not they had a sudden illness,” he explained.

Source: G1