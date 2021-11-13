Marília Mendonça and other victims of plane crashes died of multiple trauma, says coroner in Caratinga | Valleys of Minas Gerais

Share this news on WhatsApp

This means that several injuries to the victims’ vital organs were detected, which indicates that the deaths may have occurred instantly (read later in this article what is polytrauma). However, according to the coroner, it is still necessary to wait for the results of complementary tests — toxicological and alcohol consumption — to issue the definitive report.

The document must come out within 20 days, when it will inform the Civil Police and the Legal Medical Institute in Belo Horizonte, where neurological and cardiac analyzes are being carried out on the pilot, Geraldo Medeiros, and on the co-pilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana.

According to the coroner, these types of exams are common in deaths from violent causes, as was the case with the five victims.

“It is necessary to rule out or confirm, for example, whether the pilot or co-pilot felt ill during the flight, whether or not they had a sudden illness,” he explained.

What is polytrauma?

polytrauma is any kind of situation where there is serious injury to at least two organs or two distinct parts of the body caused by external forces of a physical (shock) or chemical (burn) nature.

Polytraumas can include brain injuries, broken bones, spinal injuries, bleeding, loss of limbs (amputations), extensive burns, blindness, hearing loss and multiple bone fractures.

The severity of the injuries is related to the energy given off at the moment of the collision — that’s why plane accidents are usually very serious or fatal, due to the high speed. But that includes other disasters: traffic accidents represent the main cause of polytrauma in the population due to speeding and distraction with cell phone use while driving.

According to the National Association of Private Hospitals (ANAHP), polytrauma is the leading cause of death in young people in Western countries. When it does not lead to death, injuries can leave permanent sequelae that can lead to psychological and social problems.

Marília Mendonça was traveling to Caratinga, where she would perform on Friday night (5). Before boarding, she posted on social media reporting that she was on her way to town.

The small twin-engine plane carrying the singer and four other people fell into a waterfall on Friday afternoon (5). All five occupants died in the accident, which is being investigated by Cenipa.

The body of Marília and her uncle and advisor were sent to Goiânia on Saturday morning. The wake of the two was open to the public, around 100,000 people attended the artist’s farewell. The singer’s funeral was restricted to the family.

