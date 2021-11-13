Marília Mendonça’s mother reveals who will be guarding Leo

Ruth Moreira, mother of Marília Mendonça, who died last Friday (5), victim of an air accident, in the interior of Minas Gerais, revealed in an interview with journalist Rafael Godinho, from Quem magazine, who will be responsible for Leo, the singer’s son.

According to Ruth, custody of the boy will be shared, between her and Murilo Huff, father of the child. “We are sure that this would be my daughter’s will. God in his infinite wisdom gave Leo a righteous father, for whom I have deep respect”, declared the artist’s mother.

Through the press office of Marília Mendonça, the singer’s mother also asked, so that intrigues and disagreements that do not exist are not created. According to her, the decision was very smooth and there was no other option to consider.

The singer Murilo Huff also commented on the decision, reinforcing that there is no problem between him and Marília Mendonça’s family.

“My son will have everyone’s love, and it never even crossed our minds that it was different. Marília can be at peace, because we’ll be here to protect our boy”, highlighted the country artist.

mistake on the day of death

On the day of the plane crash, the press office of Marília Mendonça initially informed that the singer was alive. However, unfortunately that is not what happened. In a note, the artist’s team explained the mistake:

“In knowledge of the accident, the artist’s press office sought information from reliable sources. They informed that everything would be fine and that all people were being taken to the hospital, just to perform a standard procedure. Less than 20 minutes later, they notified the team of the fatality. The news was first passed on to the victims’ relatives. It is noteworthy that all information was always made available based on reliable sources. At no time was the mistake intentional, we always value professional and moral ethics”, says the note.

In the statement, the singer’s staff also made other clarifications involving the accident. which ended up resulting in the death of Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the plane’s pilot and co-pilot.

“The aircraft took off from Goiânia to Caratinga/MG, where the singer would have a performance on Friday night, 05. The accident, which occurred near the city of Piedade de Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce, is still in progress. investigation by Organs responsible bodies.”, reported in another excerpt.