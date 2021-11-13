Marlia Mendona died of multiple fractures when the plane crashed – Gerais

Singer Marlia Mendona died instantly suffering from multiple trauma (fractures of several bones in the skeleton, compromising internal organs) with the crash of the plane in which she was going to a concert in Caratinga, in Vale do Rio Doce, on November 5th. This is one of the few information released by the coroners. The same reason is included in the cause of death of the other four occupants of the flight, including the pilot and co-pilot. Information from the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG). According to the institution, “multiple trauma is a consequence of the plane crashing, but PCMG is waiting for the reports to be finalized to conclude any other conditions that may have contributed to the death. More information will be provided in due course”.

A final document must be issued within 20 days, issued by the Legal Medical Institute in Belo Horizonte, where neurological, cardiac and toxicological analyzes are being carried out on the crew.

According to forensic forensic medicine, trauma is the result of a vulnerant action that has energy capable of producing damage to a body.

There are three types of injury assessed in this type of report. One of them is puncture, which identifies the pressure at a point, such as the wound of a nail, pin, needle, ice pick, stylet. The incision, which denotes a slippery lesion greater than pressure, such as cuts made by a razor, scalpel, blades, broken glass, sheet of paper and wax thread.