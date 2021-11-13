Marlia Mendona’s mother vents the loss of her daughter and brother: ”too much pain” – National

Marlia with her mother, Ruth, who thanked everyone for their support after the singer’s death (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction) Ruth Dias, mother of Marlia Mendona, vented about the difficulty of dealing with her daughter’s early death, after a plane accident that occurred a week ago. A service was held in Goinia, restricted to close family and friends.

“I want to thank my family who are all here. Guys, the loss is great, so much pain. I lost my brother, I lost my daughter and a producer who was almost a son, but God has strengthened me,” said Ruth, according to information from the G1 portal .

The artist’s mother thanked everyone for their support: “What Marlia really wanted us to come here to rejoice in God’s name. Thank and praise God for the 26 years that God left her with me. For the legacy she left here. Good daughter , good mother”.

In addition to Ruth, ex-boyfriend Murilo Huff, the duos Maiara and Maraisa and Henrique and Juliano and Hugo Henrique were present at the ceremony. Lo Dias Mendona Ruff, Marlia’s one-year-old son, was not at church.

“We are going to worship God. Let us value you because she is no longer here with us. And the joy we have today because she went in peace. She met Jesus, so we know she had salvation”, pastor Vilma Mello told G1 before the service.