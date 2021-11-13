Marlon celebrates great goal, but regrets Manaus draw at the end of the game: “a foolishness of ours” | rowing

Remo was in a 1-1 draw with Manaus, for the first leg of the Copa Verde quarter-finals. In a game in which the hosts had greater offensive presence, it was Leão who opened the scoring with a nice free kick from left-back Marlon, who once again played improvised as a defender.

– I ended up making a nice goal and helping the team, but right away we ended up taking the tie because of our silly goal back there. Netão had already demanded our attention – says Marlon.

VIDEO: Watch Manaus goals 1 x 1 Rowing

As the return game against Gavião will only be on the 24th, now Remo turns their attention to the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals. The team continues in search of permanence in the competition for the next season, and Marlon knows well the importance of the team being well for the next challenge.

– Now it’s time to go back to Belém and rest, because on Monday we have another competition, which is Serie B. We’re fighting there to be able to win and get Remo out of the situation as soon as possible. Then let’s think about the Green Cup return game.

Leão’s next opponent is Goiás, for the 36th round of the Segundona. Esmeraldino is in 4th place, with 58 points. The Azulina team will have the debut of coach Eduardo Baptista, who will try to end the team’s streak of three consecutive defeats in the competition, in addition to saving them from relegation.

The match between Remo and Goiás is scheduled for Monday, the 15th, at 20:00, at Estádio Baenão. ge follows the duel in real time with exclusive videos.