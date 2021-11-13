Marlon scores a free kick, but Manaus draws with Remo at the end, for the Copa Verde | rowing

Remo and Manaus drew 1-1 for the first leg of the Copa Verde quarterfinals. The clash was played this Friday night at Arena da Amazônia, in the capital of Amazonas. Marlon opened the scoring for Leão in the second half, with a free kick, but Gavião equaled the score at the end of the match, with Raphael Lucas.

The scoreboard leaves open the decision of who will reach the semifinals. A single victory by either team guarantees classification, while a new draw will lead to a penalty shootout. Whoever passes will face Paysandu, who eliminated Castanhal in the other match of the quarterfinals.

Watch the main moves of the game:

The return game between the teams will only be on the 24th of November, at Baenão. Meanwhile, Remo turns its attention to the B Series of the Brazilian, the team’s main competition of the season and whose stay for 2022 is not yet assured. The azulinos return to the field next Monday, at 20:00, to face Goiás, in Belém.

Manaus, on the other hand, will have 12 days of preparation and is looking forward to recovering injured players until the reunion in Pará.

The game

The match started hot at the Arena da Amazônia. In the first five minutes, a yellow card for each side. The duel was caught, but with no clear chances of a goal. Despite the reduced opportunities, the home team was closer to taking the zero off the scoreboard. Despite Remo’s possession being greater, Manaus was the one who took more danger to the goal and, almost, missed the first.

The most dangerous move was at 18 minutes. In a rehearsed move, Daniel Costa took a free-kick on the second stick, Rafhael Lucas avoided the ball going out and swung into the small area. Derlan came knocking alone, but out. On the other hand, Remo did not verticalize the game. The impression was that a qualified pass was lacking when the team from Belém reached the intermediate offensive.

Changes

For the second half, Remo’s assistant, Netão, made two substitutions that left the team more offensive. Erick Flores gave a new dynamic to the midfield, unlike Neto Moura. Paulinho Curuá, on the other hand, knew how to fill spaces in the defensive midfield.











Leão had difficulty penetrating the opponent’s defense in the first half (João Normando/FAF)

In the first minutes of the new stage, only Leão was on the attack. At various times, Manaus could barely make it past the midfield. In this period, Remo’s most dangerous move occurred at 15, when Raimar hit the angle of goalkeeper Matheus, but the ball went out in a goal kick.

game toss

When the score looks like it wouldn’t change, the Lion pulls the rabbit out of his hat. At 37, Marlon takes a free kick with perfection and scores a great goal. Next, Manaus had a chance to draw, but Vinícius made good saves.











Azulinos commemoration after a beautiful free kick by Marlon (João Normando/FAF)

Gavião’s insistence, however, was rewarded. At 43, after the ball was raised in the area, Remo’s defense played badly, and Rafhael Lucas finished in Vinicius’ right corner to tie.

Datasheet

Manaus 1 x 1 Rowing

Quarter finals (way) of the Green Cup

Date: Friday (12)

Time: 5:30 pm

Location: Arena da Amazônia

Referee: André Rodrigo Rocha (TO)

Assistants: Natal da Silva Ramos Júnior (TO) and Washington Sousa Monteiro (TO)

Fourth referee: Antonio Carlos Pequeno Frutuoso (AM)

Goals: Marlon (REM) and Rafhael Lucas (MAN)

Yellow cards: Wellington Silva, Neto Moura and Renan Gorne (REM); Derlan, Jack Chan and Douglas Lima (MAN)

Red card: There wasn’t.

Manaus: Matheus, Edvan, Spice, Marcelo, Ronaell; Derlan, Júlio Rusch (Márcio Passos), Daniel Costa (Jack Chan), Anderson Paraíba (Phillip) and Douglas Lima (Guilherme Amorim); Rafhael Lucas

Rowing: Vinicius; Wellington Silva, Kevem (Fredson), Marlon and Raimar; Neto Moura (Paulinho Curuá), Marcos Júnior and Pingo (Erick Flores); Jefferson, Rafinha (Ronald) and Renan Gorne (Wallace). Technician: Netão (assistant)