“McDonald’s is a communist”, says pocketnarista in unisex bathroom

A misguided professional complained about a unisex bathroom at a McDonald’s. And he accused the fast-food chain of being “communist”. Believe it or not, as Bolsonaro would say.

The Pocketnarista Against Communist McDonald’s

She says on video:

“People are absurd! I’m here at McDonald’s and look at this. All bathrooms…

It has to close this filth of this communism.

It has to close in all cities.

Here is from the city of Bauru. I don’t admit it in my city.

I don’t want to use a bathroom with a man, with a woman, where everyone uses the same bathroom. No way. I am against this. I do not accept. I want all Bauru councilors to take care of this.

And that each person takes care of their city. Watch your bathrooms.”

See this “patriot”.

