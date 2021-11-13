“McDonald’s is a communist,” says woman of multi-gender bathroom

In a video that circulates on social media, a woman whose identity is not revealed is criticizing the McDonald’s fast food chain. In the images, she films the door of the restrooms of one of the stores and says it is “absurd” that they are multi-genres, in which men, women and LGBTQIA+ audiences can use the space even with children and elderly people.

On the door of each of the individual cabins, there is a representative image that the bathroom can be used by anyone. Below it, the phrase “INDIVIDUAL WC” confirms that the cabin can only hold one person at a time.

However, the woman films the doors and says that she will not use “the bathroom with a man, with a woman”.

See the video:

Still in a critical tone, the woman affirms that the unit should be closed and that she does not admit this in her city. According to her, the store is in the city of Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo. The unit is located on Avenida das Nações Unidas, an important thoroughfare in the city.

Indignant, the woman asks people to “watch” the branches of the network, which she calls “communist”. “It has to close this filth of this communism. It has to close in all cities”, he complained

O metropolises contacted McDonald’s, but the company did not comment on what happened at the unit until the end of this report. The space remains open.