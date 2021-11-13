Meet Thiago Costa, a countryman who had a boat accident

The country singer Thiago Costa became a topic on the web this Friday (12/11), after being hospitalized in Belém, capital of Pará, after being run over by a speedboat. According to information released by the O Liberal portal, the artist was riding a jet ski when a larger vessel passed over him and three other people.

The singer was known for the song JBL pro Paredão. He also sings hits like Second Chance and Switch Ex.

On social networks, Costa usually posts photos with his family and partner, Idiane Caldas. He is also the father of 2-year-old Liz.

Thiago is conscious, but suffered serious injuries, especially in his right leg.

“We are in the hospital. He’s stable. Well as far as possible and getting medical care. As soon as possible I’ll come talk to you. I ask for your understanding and prayers. God is ahead,” says a note from the singer’s team on Instagram, posted on Thursday night (11/11).

“The singer has been monitored by the medical team and his health is stable. This month’s shows are cancelled. We are grateful for the affection and understanding of everyone, we ask for prayers for the recovery of our Power, Thiago Costa”, highlighted the note.

The November concert schedule had 24 shows. This Friday he would be in Curralinho, a municipality in Pará.