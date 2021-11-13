Merkel Calls for “National Effort” to End Covid’s New Wave

German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared this Saturday (13) that a “national effort” is needed to end the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Germany and called for everyone to be vaccinated against the virus.

“I am very concerned about the situation. We are facing some difficult weeks. We need a national effort to end the strong fall and winter wave of the pandemic,” said the chancellor in her weekly podcast.

“If we stay together, if we think about protecting ourselves and taking care of others, we can save many of our country this winter,” he added.

Merkel expressed concern about the sharp increase in infections, the high number of patients in intensive care and daily deaths, especially in areas with low vaccination rates, such as the east of the country.

Germany is facing a fourth wave of Covid-19 in recent weeks, with a record number of infections. Austria and the Czech Republic are also in this situation.

This Saturday, the Robert Koch Health Institute recorded 45,081 new infections and 228 deaths in 24 hours.

On Thursday, the The country registered 50,196 new infections, a new daily record since the beginning of the pandemic.

The German chancellor also urged the unvaccinated to “think” and take that step. About 67.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, far from the 75% target.

Merkel favors the third dose of the vaccine, which she considers a “real opportunity to break the tide.”

On the political front, the outgoing chancellor, in office until the formation of a new government, said it was “urgent” for the federal government and the regions to adopt “a unified approach” and, in particular, a “threshold value” of which additional measures must be taken.

Since last spring, authorities are no longer taking into account just the number of new infections per day, but also the saturation of hospitals to activate new restrictions.

This threshold value must “be chosen wisely so that the necessary measures are not taken too late,” Merkel said.