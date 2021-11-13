Messi took the field against Uruguay to face Brazil

Lionel Messi played for 15 minutes in Argentina’s 1-0 victory over Uruguay, today, in Montevideo, for the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. And Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni explained why: he wanted the ace return to the field before facing Brazil, on Tuesday (16), in the city of San Juan.

“We decided that he wouldn’t play (from the start of the match) because he came (from a period) of inactivity. His entry in the second half served to get the rhythm for the match against Brazil,” said Scaloni at the press conference after the game.

Before the match against the Uruguayans, the Argentina coach had already said that Messi would be able to face Brazil, but he had not confirmed whether the player would be in today’s game. Messi had not been on the field for two weeks: his last match was on October 29, in the match between PSG and Lille, for the French Championship. The Argentine was suffering from a muscle injury in his left thigh.

Messi took the field 30 minutes into the second half of the game against Uruguay in place of Lo Celso. The shirt 10 was still in danger for Muslera’s goal, but he couldn’t change the score that was already on the way. With the victory by 1-0, with a goal by Di Maria, Argentina isolated itself in the vice-leadership of the South American Qualifiers with 28 points – Brazil, already assured in the World Cup in Qatar, is leader with 34.