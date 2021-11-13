Mileide cries and is supported by Bil

After so many fights at the ninth party of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV), Mileide went to the pantry to cry and was welcomed by Bil.

“I’m tired, man,” shot Mileide. The ex-BBB said he would like to have been immunized to buy the fight from Dayane and Rico: “I really wanted to like, immunize me, and I would buy this fight with her (Dayane). Or with them. I really wanted to. To let go. to be silly”.

After the comment, Bil hugged his friend and asked: “It’s ok, it’s ok. I’m here”, while the girl continued to cry.

Mileide talked to Valentina about feeling guilty about the ex-stage assistant’s disagreement with Rico.

The former quartet, Valentina, Dayane, Rico and Aline, which was already shaken, ended last Tuesday, after the ex-On Vacation with Ex immunized Mileide and revolted because the ex-panicat did not indicate a direct pawn for swiddens, after gaining the power of the red flame. After the formation of the farm, the four pedestrians had heated discussions.

