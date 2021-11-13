Mileide feels guilty about Rico and Valentina’s fight

The ninth party of “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) was marked by many fights! After so many confusions, Mileide went to talk to Valentina and revealed that she feels guilty for being involved in the disagreement between the former stage assistant and Rico.
Val told her to be calm about this: “Be calm. I’ll do everything to make this matter die. No one else will comment.”
Mileide said she is willing to talk: “And you can rest assured that on my part, whatever I can do, and when you need to, you can talk directly to me, that I’m open and I have a head, to play as many conversations as possible. needed”.
Valentina agreed with the girl: “I’m sure. I don’t have the slightest doubt,” and then hugged her. Mileide apologized: “I’m sorry about anything, I didn’t want to cause any of this”.
The ex-stage assistant snapped: “For God’s sake. Friend, you didn’t do anything” and the girl explained: “But it turns out that because I’m involved, I end up feeling guilty.”
Val disagrees: “It doesn’t have anything to do with it. You’re being put in a story, you shouldn’t even be in that story” and Mileide blurted out: “I really hope.”
The former quartet Valentina, Dayane, Rico and Aline, which was already shaken, ended last Tuesday, after the ex-On Vacation with Ex immunized Mileide and rebelled by the ex-panicat not having indicated a direct pawn for smacks, after gaining the power of the red flame. After the formation of the farm, the four pedestrians had heated discussions.
