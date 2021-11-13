Mineirinho is eliminated, and Alejo Muniz breaks a board, but moves forward; see the results of the day in QS da Mole | surfing

The third day of the Qualifying Series (QS) of the World Surf League (WSL), at Praia Mole, featured the debut of the Brazilian surfing stars. Among them, Adriano de Souza, Mineirinho, who ended up eliminated in the first round, and Yago Dora, number nine in the world in the Championship Tour (CT) season.

A resident of Floripa, Mineirinho, who retired from CT, was not training, he returned to compete in Ilha da Magia because he was at home, but ended up out of the heat that had Lucas Silveira and Franklin Serpa classified. Luel Felipe was also third.

– This is my home, it ends up being a relevant factor. I left home and came to compete, something I hadn’t done for a long time. Now it’s time to take advantage of the championship and I hope that this event is set for us. It is gratifying to see the best athletes from Brazil here in Florianópolis – he said.

1 of 5 Adriano Souza, Mineirinho, participated in the stage at Praia Mole — Photo: @alemao.pic Adriano Souza, known as Mineirinho, participated in the stage at Praia Mole — Photo: @alemao.pic

On heat 7, Alejo Muniz advanced to the next round in second place. The 31-year-old surfer broke his lucky board, but managed to change gear.

– Broke the tail of the board and you go swimming, getting the spare board wastes a lot of time. Even with the sea this big… But I know the Mole wave, the currents well… and I’m glad I made it. In fact, this board broke three times. But she was so good that I kept tidying it up and I think now it was the last. I’ll donate it to someone else to take advantage of.

Out of the world tour since 2016, Alejo is focused on the 2021 Challenger Series, which gives place to next season’s CT.

The Praia Mole QS will continue this Saturday, starting at 8 am (GMT), with the 32nd and 16th round for men, and quarterfinals for women.