Mortgage interest rates rise in public banks amid the high Selic rate; see rate comparison | Economy

The expectation is that the The cost of credit for the purchase of real estate will once again become more expensive as of 2022, as rates should return to double-digit levels.

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF), which leads the segment, increased the rates of traditional credit (pre-fixed). Rates went from 7% per year plus TR in September to 7.25% per year plus TR currently. In the line linked to savings, interest rates were reduced in October and remain at 2.95% per year, added to the remuneration of the book.

On the readjustment of the pre-fixed line, Caixa informed that “the definition of interest rates is based on the analysis of the association of market and conjunctural factors within the prudential rules for defining credit conditions”.

How to make the portability of your mortgage loan? See step by step

FipeZap: Property Prices Up Again 0.43% In October; see cities with more expensive square meters

Banco do Brasil, in turn, claimed to have transferred an increase of, on average, 0.4 percentage point per year to real estate financing rates in October. With the readjustment, traditional credit went from 6.55% per year plus TR in September to 7.58% per year.

“There is no forecast for new readjustments, which are only justified in the event that the variables that make up prices change or that market conditions are verified,” the bank told the g1, in note.

Among private banks, Santander’s rates were readjusted in early September. On that date, they went from 7.99% per year plus TR to 8.99% per year plus TR. There have been no new readjustments since then.

Bradesco, in turn, reported that there was no increase in rates in October. Interest rates remain the same in September: from 8.50% per annum plus TR in the pre-fixed line and 2.99% per annum plus the remuneration of the passbook, in the post-fixed line.

According to the bank, future readjustments will depend on the magnitude of the increase in the Selic rate in the next Copom meetings.”

The same did Itaú. The bank last raised its rates in September, when it decided to cut interest rates on savings-linked financing. Rates charged on traditional credit are 8.3% per year, plus TR.

The bank says that there is no forecast of new increases, but that it remains attentive to “market trends”.

2 of 2 Interest Comparison for Real Estate Financing — Photo: g1 Comparison of interest for real estate financing — Photo: g1

Remember that the rates announced by banks are the minimum, and that, in order to obtain lower interest rates, the borrower must almost always accept a series of conditions. The level and length of relationship with the bank, property value, as well as the consumer’s profile and income are factors that also usually directly influence the interest rates of a loan.

Thus, it is important that borrowers research among the banks which offers the lowest rate for their profile. In addition to the interest rate, mandatory insurance, the amortization system used (SAC or Price Table), in addition to the package of services required by the bank to guarantee the rate offered must also be considered.

Expected higher interest rates in 2022

With the expectation of further increases in the Selic and long-term rates, real estate credit should become more expensive in 2022, when interest rates should return to double digits.

According to the Central Bank, the average interest rate on real estate credit operations was 7.42% per year in September. In August, the percentage was 7.16% per year.

Given this scenario, the Abecip (Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities) forecasts an increase of close to 10% in real estate financing in 2022, already considering higher rates. For this year, the expectation is for a 57% growth in the volume of loans, reaching a record BRL 195 billion.

“It will be a positive result [em 2022]. We are going to see growth on top of a very strong base”, pondered Cristiane Portella, president of the entity.

High interest rates favor investors, but worries that they need credit

For Bruno Gama, CEO of Credihome, with the advance of Selic, the real estate sector should experience instability in 2022. Even so, he claims that, as long as rates are at the limit of 10% per year, the market will be competitive.

“The competition between banks is quite intense, although we know that there will be some transfer [nos juros]. Our view is that rates will stabilize between 9% and 10% a year, unless inflation continues to rise and monetary policy has to be more aggressive,” he said.

For those who want to finance a property, the Credihome executive advises to seek this year to approval of the letter of credit at the bank of preference. With it, the future borrower will have guaranteed, at least, the interest rate below double digits, so that they can look for the property with more peace of mind.

Find out how home financing is done

Financing with resources with savings

Real estate financing with resources from the Brazilian Savings and Loan System (SBPE) reached US$ 17.85 billion in September, an increase of 38.2% compared to the same month in 2020, according to Abecip.

From January to September, the financed amount reached R$ 154.69 billion, an increase of 96.3% in the annual comparison.

Last month, 73,800 properties were financed in the acquisition and construction modalities – a drop of 18.2% compared to August. Compared to September 2020, there was an increase of 75.6%.