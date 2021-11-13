Moto G71 5G homologated by Anatel and may be launched soon in Brazil

O Moto G71 5G can now be sold in Brazil. This is because the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) issued the approval certificate for the device this week.

With the XT2169-1 numbering, the Moto G71 5G is the same smartphone that was certified in China, and around here, Anatel has not yet released the device’s homologation images.

Anyway, the regulatory agency mentions in the document that the device can be assembled in Jaguariúna (SP) and in China. Also, as expected, this will be another smartphone enabled for the 5G network.