Moto G71 5G homologated by Anatel and may be launched soon in Brazil

O Moto G71 5G can now be sold in Brazil. This is because the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) issued the approval certificate for the device this week.
With the XT2169-1 numbering, the Moto G71 5G is the same smartphone that was certified in China, and around here, Anatel has not yet released the device’s homologation images.
Anyway, the regulatory agency mentions in the document that the device can be assembled in Jaguariúna (SP) and in China. Also, as expected, this will be another smartphone enabled for the 5G network.
Other relevant information cited by Anatel include the battery with a capacity of 4,700 mAh and the Bluetooth and WiFi connections. As for the other specifications of the Moto G71 5G, taking into account TENAA, we can say that it must be announced with Snapdragon 480 Plus processor.
The chipset must work together with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and storage ranging from 64GB to up to 256GB. Furthermore, the display can be a 6.4 inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and likely a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate.
The set of rear cameras is expected to deliver a 50 MP main sensor, with the others still a real mystery. For now, Motorola has yet to indicate when the Moto G71 5G will be launched on Brazilian soil.