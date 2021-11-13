MS has almost 20,000 portability plans; know the rules · Jornal Mediamax

Health insurance, this is a service that everyone wants to have access to, whether for their own safety or that of third parties. However, for many users, staying on a plan that has already been contracted seems to be an obligation, when, in fact, it is not. It is possible to change, there are rules for that and they are very simple.

According to the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), there are currently 19,447 health plans that can be portability in Mato Grosso do Sul, that is, original plans from which beneficiaries can leave at any time, with an area of ​​activity that contemplates, by less, one municipality in the state. Adding all types of plans, MS has 163,548 users of health plans.

In the case of those that can go through portability, it should be clarified that this total considers all plans, regardless of assistance coverage (medical and/or exclusively dental care). To reach this number, the Agency considered the active plans in commercialization and assets with suspended commercialization.

How to do portability?

The portability of grace periods is a right guaranteed to all beneficiaries of health plans contracted from 01/01/1999 or adapted to Law No. 9,656/98. This option is available to beneficiaries of any type of contract (individual plans, corporate groups and collective membership), subject to compliance with the following general requirements:

The current plan must have been contracted after January 1, 1999 or have been adapted to the Health Insurance Law (Law No. 9,656/98).

The destination plan must have a price range compatible with the current plan.

The contract must be active, that is, the current plan cannot be cancelled.

The beneficiary must be up to date with the payment of monthly fees.

The beneficiary must have fulfilled the minimum period of permanence in the plan. 1st portability : 2 years in the home plan or 3 years if you have met Temporary Partial Coverage (CPT) for a Pre-existing Illness or Injury. 2nd portability: If you have carried out portability before, the required period of stay is at least 1 year; or 2 years if you have carried out portability to the current plan with coverage not provided for in the previous plan.



To consult the plans available on the market and compatible for portability purposes, the beneficiary should consult the ANS Guide to Health Plans. After filling in the required information about the original plan and about the desired criteria when contracting the new plan, at the end of the consultation, the plans available for portability will be returned.

The beneficiary must choose the plan that best suits him and issue the Compatibility Report protocol. After choosing the new plan to which you want to join, you must look for the operator with the required documentation and request the adhesion proposal. The operator of the destination plan has up to 10 days to analyze the portability request. If the operator does not respond to the request after this period, portability will be considered valid.

ANS provides information on the topic on its website (Click here to learn more) and also prepared a booklet to guide the beneficiary. Click and check here. The ANS portal also provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to carry out “Deficiency Portability”.