Much monetary calm at this time – 11/11/2021 – Nelson Barbosa

Our monetary debate has heated up in recent days, with the reappearance of “finished engineers” and “doomsday alarmists” in the specialized media.

Specifically, according to some colleagues, on the left and right of the political spectrum, our BC (Central Bank) mishandled interest rates. It lowered the Selic too much in 2020 and now it will have to raise the Selic too much to fight inflation.

Critics of BC point out that we are the country that most reduced interest rates in 2020 and will increase interest rates the most in 2021. Like all sophistry, this statement starts from a fact —the Selic varied a lot— to a questionable hypothesis —it was wrong for the Selic to vary so much.

Yes, everything indicates that the Selic will go from 2% in August 2020 to somewhere between 11% and 12% in early 2022, a variation of nine to ten percentage points. It sounds absurd, but do you know what has also varied a lot since 2020? GDP, inflation, international commodity prices and our exchange rate.

GDP growth was minus 4.1% in 2020 and is expected to reach 4.9% this year, a volatility of nine percentage points. In the IPCA, inflation accumulated in 12 months went from 1.9% in May 2020 to 10.7% currently, another volatility of almost nine percentage points.

Thinking that the Selic would fluctuate little in the scenario of uncertainty and shocks of 2020-21 is something of an “antisocial network specialist” or would have been long in interest rate (DI) and short in dollars at the end of 2020.

For other economists, it is easy to explain the Selic volatility based on the so-called Taylor principle. I explain.

The change in inflation is a function of the level of the economy’s real interest rate. Given the equilibrium real interest rate, which most economists call the “natural rate” without quite knowing what it is, inflation rises when the real interest rate falls below its natural level and vice versa.

Maintaining the natural interest rate, if inflation rises and the BC does nothing, the real interest rate will fall, remaining lower than the natural interest rate and generating a new increase in inflation in the following period. In this scenario, the economy could enter an inflationary spiral, as pointed out by Swedish economist Knut Wicksell, more than 120 years ago.

In Wicksell’s time it was believed that commercial banks would eventually raise the nominal interest rate in response to rising inflation, stabilizing the system. Today that role belongs to BC.

In the current version of Wicksell’s theory, proposed by the American economist John Taylor 30 years ago, the variation in the nominal interest rate has to exceed the variation in inflation for the BC to be able to stabilize the economy.

Translating from the economese, if inflation rose nine percentage points, the Selic has to rise more than nine percentage points to control inflation. The same reasoning applies to the case of falling inflation and, therefore, under normal conditions, the Selic must be more volatile than inflation for monetary policy to fulfill its role. This is what we are seeing in Brazil. It’s not a comfortable situation, but neither is it new or a reason to panic.

Given that inflation accumulated in 12 months has risen about nine points since May 2020, everything indicates that the BC will have to raise the Selic by more than nine points to fight price acceleration. Taking August 2020 as a reference, the BC has already increased the Selic by approximately six points. With an additional and gradual increase of three to four points in its basic interest, the BC should be able to bring inflation back to the target in early 2023.