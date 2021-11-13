“My forever starts today”

posted on 11/12/2021 11:22 AM / updated on 11/12/2021 11:22 AM



(credit: Instagram/Reproduction)

Paris Hilton is officially married to businessman Carter Reum. In the early hours of this Thursday (11/11), the socialite celebrated the moment on social media: “My forever starts now. 11/11”. She also used the hashtag “newly married” and “forever Hilton and Reum “.

The actress published a photo wearing a flowered wedding dress by the famous Oscar de la Renta brand, in addition to appearing in the click with a veil covering most of her face. Paris opted for a hairstyle with her hair partially pinned up.

According to information from AND!, Kathy and Rick, mother and father of the bride, were seen arriving at the venue, her late grandfather’s Bel-Air estate. The couple were seen together for the first time in January of last year.

They got engaged in February of this year. In July, it was announced that Paris was pregnant with their first child. According to website information page six, the 40-year-old socialite, revealed in January that she was undergoing an in vitro fertilization procedure to become pregnant.