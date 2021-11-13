Myeloma: diagnosis and treatment are obstacles, says patient who has been living with the disease for 10 years | Health

In 2009, the lawyer Rogério de Sousa Oliveira, then about to turn 40, began to feel pain in his hip and tests led to the diagnosis of loss of bone mass and density (osteopenia and osteoporosis, respectively).

Treated, he didn’t feel any further discomfort until 2011, when a tingling in his feet prompted him to seek medical attention again. This time an MRI showed something abnormal in her pelvis. Three months later, came the diagnosis: multiple myeloma, the same disease that took the life of journalist Cristiana Lôbo this week.

“I had symptoms in mid-August. In September, I looked for a doctor. My diagnosis was made on November 21. On December 23, I was already undergoing my first chemotherapy,” says Rogério, who is now 51 years old.

But his experience, unfortunately, is an exception.. This because the delay in diagnosis it is one of the obstacles that patients with multiple myeloma must face: a survey carried out by the Brazilian Association of Lymphoma and Leukemia (Abrale) in 2017 with 200 patients showed that 29% took up to 1 year to receive a diagnosis of the disease.

For Rogério, his case was a lucky one., due to the fact that the doctor who attended him the first time, in the second consultation, carried out a more in-depth investigation. Even so, he believes that, as the focus of myeloma was found precisely in her pelvis, the symptoms he had two years before the diagnosis were already the disease.

“After I had the diagnosis in 2011, nothing takes my mind off the fact that, back in 2009, myeloma was already manifesting itself. As I underwent the treatment with calcium for osteoporosis, it ended up helping me”, he explains.

Diagnosis of this type of cancer can be complicated because the symptoms are often easy to be confused with those of other illnesses.:

persistent bone pain, usually in the back, ribs or hips;

tiredness, weakness and shortness of breath, caused by anemia;

bones that break (fracture) easily; if it affects the spine, it can cause symptoms such as pins and needles or numbness and weakness in the legs and feet, as well as problems with bladder and bowel control.

blurred vision, dizziness or headaches

weight loss

repeated infections

high blood calcium levels (hypercalcemia), which can cause symptoms such as extreme thirst, stomach pain, needing to urinate frequently, constipation, or mental confusion

bruises and unusual bleeding – such as frequent nosebleeds, bleeding gums and heavy menstruation

kidney problems

As the disease tends to affect older patients, it is not uncommon for these people to already have back pain, for example. Also, in the beginning, it is common for the patient not to have any signs of myeloma.

Even after the diagnosis was made, Rogério encountered another obstacle: the lack of information about the disease. He started trying to get in contact with other patients to share experiences. And he started getting requests for help from other people in the same situation.

“I wanted to know, understand, because I didn’t have any case of cancer in the family, no history. Then suddenly you find yourself with a diagnosis of cancer, a cancer that is incurable, a rare cancer. It’s a big blow.” , reports.

He then began to do social work with other patients, to disseminate information, in 2012. From this initiative, in 2016, the Brazilian Association of Multiple Myeloma (Abramm).

“After the diagnosis, when I saw this difficulty in finding information about the disease, I started working on this social project. My life today is to help people find these weapons – seeking treatment, medication”, he says.

Today, in addition to disseminating information about cancer, the association also promotes meetings with patients, family members, friends and health professionals to discuss ways to have quality of life even with the diagnosis.

Because of the rarity, To date, there is no epidemiological data on multiple myeloma in Brazil. THE It is estimated that there are around 7.6 thousand cases annually, but the number, according to Rogério, may exceed 15 thousand. The survey on the incidence of cancer in Brazil, released every two years by the National Cancer Institute (Inca), does not present figures for the disease.

Access to medicines through the SUS

Another impasse is the issue of drugs used to treat myeloma – the disease has no cure, only control.

“If it’s a disease that has no cure, only control, if the patient has no symptoms or treatment criteria, we don’t need to treat everyone”, explains onco-hematologist Fernanda Lemos Moura, from the AC Camargo Cancer Center, in São Paulo. Paul.

In those who need treatment, it is done with chemotherapy and immunotherapy, to “clean” the patient’s marrow.

After that, the person undergoes a transplant with cells from their own marrow (the so-called autotransplant), which serves to increase the time the patient will have without needing a new treatment. After the transplant, he is still undergoing chemotherapy.

There is treatment for multiple myeloma in the SUS, but some drugs have not yet been incorporated into the system.

“Unfortunately, access to medicines for SUS patients is very difficult. It is very sad. Disease with 2 treatment scenarios”, regrets Fernanda Lemos Moura.

“The SUS has a therapeutic arsenal: several older drugs, much more toxic, but they are good for the treatment”, explains Rogério, who started the treatment through the health plan and then started to be monitored by the SUS, but still in a private hospital in São Paulo.

“The SUS provides, for example, thalidomide – which we know is a very toxic drug, but it is still widely used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. I used thalidomide. But, of course, it has its toxicity load, and it turns out that many patients do not tolerate the treatment”, he adds.

He explains that, if the patient has the disease at a more advanced stage, newer drugs, available only in the private health system, may be needed.

“In addition to suffering – mainly SUS patients – with late diagnosis, there is still this issue of access to medication. They are still very harmed by this”, says the lawyer.

The 2017 Abrale survey does not detail whether the patients interviewed were treated in the SUS, in the private system or in both, but points out that 45% of them said they did not have access to more advanced treatments for multiple myeloma; 60% needed to file a lawsuit to get medicine; and 68% faced lack of medication at the treatment site.