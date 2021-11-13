Natura’s share (NTCO3) drops by up to 20% with weak results and change in projections: pessimism is here to stay?

SAO PAULO – This Friday’s (12) session has been extreme for the shares of companies in the consumer and retail sector, but among them, the major negative highlight is the shares of Natura & Co (NTCO3), with the third quarter results and the change in guidance overshadowing the plans to list its US assets. At 2:15 pm (Eastern time), the fall in assets was 16.29%, to R$33.50, after reaching a 20.29% drop, to R$31.90, the day’s low.

The cosmetics manufacturer posted a consolidated adjusted profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of R$ 819.1 million in the third quarter, down 47.1% year-on-year, with a margin of 8.6%, from 14.8% a year earlier.

Bradesco BBI highlighted the numbers as weak, with a negative highlight for Ebitda, which was 18% below estimates. According to the bank, the Ebitda retraction was mainly driven by higher general and administrative expenses, due to the operational deleveraging of the weaker sales of Natura Brasil and Avon International’s business.

For XP, Natura reported weak results given the challenges of invoicing and margin dynamics. The sales

Consolidated net sales (excluding the effect of the cyber incident in the third quarter of 2020) were down 4% year-on-year, mainly due to the strong base of comparisons and the challenging macro environment.

The negative highlight was profitability, with analysts also noting that Avon’s synergies were overshadowed by cost/exchange pressures and lower dilution of selling, general and administrative expenses.

“Net income came in above our estimates, explained by lower financial expenses, as the company

fixed the exchange rate for the quarter (currency hedge), while cash consumption reached R$ 673 million due to purchases of inventories and greater investments”, point out the analysts.

On the operational side, XP highlights that the satisfaction of consultants/representatives is at record levels, although Natura Brasil’s productivity has had a strong impact (down 21.7%), while Avon’s representative base continues to decrease with the implementation of the new commercial model. However, the company expects the model to stabilize in the short term while synergies remain on track, with 40% being captured by the end of 2021.

Given the challenging dynamics observed in both revenue and profitability, Natura&Co postponed the expectation of reaching a 14%-16% Ebitda margin from 2023 to 2024. However, the rest of the guidance remained, with a net revenue projection of R$47 to BRL 49 billion and a ratio between net debt and Ebitda below one time at the end of 2023.

The company opted for the review after recent business updates and given the unanticipated challenging operating environment such as inflationary pressure, disruption to supply chains and currency effects.

“This represents a downside risk for our estimates,” said JPMorgan analysts led by Joseph Giordano, in a report to clients. “We do not believe that the market expected a possible downward revision of the guidance in the short term, mainly because this projection was announced about 7 months ago”, they pointed out.

XP points out that, although it saw the margin guidance postponement as negative, it understands that it is largely explained by exogenous factors, seeing as positive the fact that it was only postponed (rather than revised downwards or cancelled).

Regarding the listing in the US, Citi pointed out that it is a good move, as it should project the company into a base of global investors, therefore, having greater liquidity. “The timing, however, is still uncertain”, he pondered. BBI, on the other hand, believes that the company will also move its domicile outside Brazil, which will likely make Natura more efficient in fiscal terms.

XP analysts point out that, although short-term earnings dynamics should remain challenging, they remain optimistic about Avon’s recovery, maintaining a buy recommendation and target price of BRL 63 per share, or a potential upside of 57% in relation to closing the day before.

Bradesco BBI also reiterated its outperform recommendation (performance above the market average).

“Overall, this was not a good quarterly result, but there are clearly specific reasons for this, mainly related to margin. (…) We continue to be convinced in the central element of the investment thesis in the company, which is the turnaround [reviravolta do case] from Avon and, as that happens, we should see acceleration in sales growth and margin expansion (albeit with a less steep curve than before”, assess analysts who, however, have reduced the target price for R assets $63 to R$61, a potential increase of 52% compared to the previous day’s closing.

