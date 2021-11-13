Near-Earth Asteroid May Be Lost Moon Fragment

One asteroid near Earth called Kamo’oalewa may be a fragment of our Moon, according to a new article. published at Nature Communications Earth and Environment by a team of astronomers led by the University of Arizona (USA).

Kamo’oalewa is a quasi-satellite – a subcategory of near-Earth asteroids that orbit the Sun but remain relatively close to our planet. Little is known about these objects because they are weak and difficult to observe. Kamo’oalewa was discovered by the PanSTARRS telescope in Hawaii in 2016, and the name – found in a corner of Hawaiian creation – alludes to offspring traveling on their own. The asteroid is approximately the size of a Ferris wheel (between 45 and 58 meters in diameter) and reaches about 14.5 million kilometers from Earth.

Due to its orbit, Kamo’oalewa can only be observed from Earth for a few weeks in April. Its relatively small size means it can only be seen with one of the largest telescopes on Earth. Using the Large Binocular Telescope managed by the University of Arizona at Mount Graham in southern Arizona, a team of astronomers led by graduate planetary science student Ben Sharkey discovered that Kamo’oalewa’s reflected light pattern, called the spectrum , corresponds to moon rocks from NASA’s Apollo missions. This suggests that the object originated from the Moon.

no correspondence

The team is still not sure how he broke free. The reason, in part, is because there are no other known asteroids with lunar origins.

“I looked through every spectrum of near-Earth asteroids that we had access to, and nothing matched,” said Sharkey, the lead author of the article.

The debate over Kamo’oalewa’s origins between Sharkey and his advisor, Vishnu Reddy, an associate professor at the University of Arizona, led to another three years of searching for a plausible explanation.

“We doubt ourselves to death,” said Reddy, a co-author who started the project in 2016. After missing the chance to observe it in April 2020 due to a telescope shutdown as a result of covid-19, the team found the final piece of the puzzle in 2021.

“This spring, we received much-needed follow-up observations and concluded, ‘Wow, it’s real,’” said Sharkey. “It’s easier to explain with the Moon than other ideas.”

unusual orbit

Kamo’oalewa’s orbit is another clue to its lunar origins. It is similar to Earth, but with a lesser inclination. Its orbit is also not typical of near-Earth asteroids, according to study co-author Renu Malhotra, a professor of planetary sciences at the University of Arizona who led the orbit analysis portion of the study.

“It is very unlikely that a variety of near-Earth asteroids would spontaneously move into a near-satellite orbit like Kamo’oalewa,” she said. “It won’t stay in this particular orbit for very long, just about 300 years into the future, and we estimate that it reached that orbit about 500 years ago,” noted Malhotra. His lab is working on an article to investigate the asteroid’s origins.

Kamo’oalewa is about 4 million times fainter than the faintest star the human eye can see in a dark sky.

“These challenging observations were made possible by the immense light-gathering power of the twin 8.4-meter telescopes of the Large Binocular Telescope,” said study co-author Al Conrad, a scientist on the telescope’s team.

