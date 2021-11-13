Neo Qumica Arena maintains 100% with the Brazilian team and becomes the ‘home’ of the Tite era

Brazil defeated Colombia 1-0 on Thursday night and virtually established the Neo Química Arena as their home in the Tite era. In addition to maintaining 100% performance playing at the venue, with only one game before the coach takes charge, the Seleção signed a spot for the World Cup on two occasions there.

With the triumph over the Colombians, the team can no longer be reached by Uruguay, placed sixth in the competition, even with a game less in relation to the competitors – the duel against Argentina, which would be in Itaquera, was interrupted by intervention by Anvisa on the lawn.

Before that, on March 28, 2017, Brazil had already stamped its place for the Russian Cup by defeating Paraguay 3-0, also in the Arena. Highlights of a story that began years before.

The first of the games was in 2014, at the opening of the World Cup. At the time, in the first big event of the formerly so dreamed of Corinthians, the men’s team beat Croatia, by 3-1, in a complicated game for the team led by Luiz Felipe Scolari. The goals were scored by Neymar (twice) and Oscar, while full-back Marcelo – against – scored the European team’s goal.

Then, in 2016, it was Neo Química Arena’s turn to host an Olympic match. The stadium was one of the football venues and hosted the duel between Brazil and Colombia, in the quarterfinals of the men’s tournament. The result was a 2-0 victory, with goals from Neymar and Luan, now Timão’s midfielder.

A few months later, it came 3-0 against Paraguay. The goals were scored by Philippe Coutinho, Neymar and Marcelo. In 2019, the hopscotch jersey returned to the home team at the Alvinegro stadium and once again showed its strength: a 5-0 rout over Peru, in the last match of the Copa América group stage.

The other visit was at the end of 2020, still without the presence of the public, when Brazil scored a 5-0 rout over Bolivia.

Watch the Brazilian men’s games at Neo Química Arena

Brazil 3 x 1 Croatia – World Cup 2014

Brazil 2 x 0 Colombia – 2016 Olympics

Brazil 3 x 0 Paraguay – World Cup Qualifiers 2018

Brazil 5 x 0 Peru – Copa America 2019

Brazil 5 x 0 Bolivia – 2022 Cup Qualifiers

Brazil 1 x 0 Colombia – World Cup Qualifiers 2022

