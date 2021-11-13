Netflix games are released for download on iPhone; see how to download

Netflix is ​​expanding! Now the platform doesn’t just offer the streaming service to its users. The company launched Netflix Games, initially available only for Android devices. A week after the launch of the new feature, the use for iOS was also made available.

Since November 2021, it is possible to play with some Play Store titles directly from the cell phone using the Netflix app.

To access the service, the user must have a Netlfix subscription. The difference is that within the platform, users have free access to games without having to go through ads or make additional in-app purchases.

Also, some games may not be found with the Portuguese translation, so the default language will be English.

How to download titles to play

To access Netflix Games from an Apple device, you will need an iPhone or iPad that has the iOS 15 or the later, in addition to being a Netflix subscriber, having an internet connection to download and installing the chosen games and having memory available on your device. For users with Android devices, the minimum requirement is that the device has Android 8.0 or later.

On Android devices, games made available by the Netflix app will have to be downloaded from the smartphone’s app store, in this case it’s Google Play Store. Likewise, it is expected that it will be possible in the case of the iPhone, that users will be redirected to download through the App Store.

It is important to emphasize that the download of the games will not have an additional cost. The app’s initial list includes: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter (Up). The platform also announced two other titles: Hextech Mayhem that will soon arrive in Brazil and Nitendo Switch that could be launched to be played on PC.