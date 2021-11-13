Netflix launches gaming service with free games for subscribers

short Music Non Stop on Facebook

With a new tab in the app for tablets and phones, the Netflix Games it is represented by a joystick icon. The new feature has 5 games at its launch: Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter U.

In 2017 the company took its first steps with the development of two games based on the Stranger Things series. With pixel art visuals and gameplay reminiscent of 16-bit classics, the games were launched as a warm-up and prelude to the new seasons. As early as 2018, the Netflix released the interactive episode Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, inaugurating a new way of consuming some content with options to build the narrative, other titles were released in an interactive format, such as the feature film Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and various children’s content.

Moving closer and closer to the gaming universe, Netflix recently launched the game Kate: Collateral Damage, an action-packed rogue like isometric style game based on the movie Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson. Developed by the Brazilian company Ludic Studios, also known for game development Akane.

Not only that, now Netflix also has its own game development studio. In September of that year, the streaming platform announced the purchase of the developer Night School Studio, which became known for the launch of the game Oxenfree. This is Netflix’s first studio of its own, which leads us to think that the platform’s gaming service should grow even more.

In addition to games to pass the time with Netflix Games , series like Castlevania, Sonic Boom, Minecraft: Story Mode, The Witcher, Pac-man and the Ghostly Adventures and Pokemon are also great options that orbit the universe of games with content for all ages

With series and movies based on games and games made from their original productions, Netflix is ​​a full plate for anyone looking to play games or watch their favorite content.

short Music Non Stop on Facebook