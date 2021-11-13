Netherlands Announces 3-Week Lockdown to Contain Covid-19 | World

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, announced this Friday (12) that the country will go into lockdown for three weeks to contain the advance of Covid-19.
“We bring a difficult message, with measures that reach everyone,” the interim prime minister said in a televised address. “The virus is everywhere and needs to be fought.”
Among the measures announced by the government are:
- event cancellation
- theater and cinema closing
- reduction in coffee and restaurant hours
- reduction in trading and market hours
- private events limited to 4 people
The measure goes into effect on Saturday (13), when the European country will become the first on the continent to return to quarantine after the increase in cases of Covid-19.
The Netherlands has been registering an average of 10,000 new cases of Covid-19 daily, but the average number of deaths remains low – around 25 each day –, a reflection of the high adherence to the vaccine.
The Netherlands has already vaccinated about 72.1% of its population with the two doses of the vaccine, according to a survey by the Our World In Data platform.
Bars in the Netherlands operated with restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, photo June 2020
On Thursday (11), a commission of experts had recommended partial confinement in the country. The government office was already expected to follow the scientists’ definitions.
The prime minister said that the government is also considering the possibility that access to public places is limited only to people who are fully vaccinated.
The country – which started its vaccination campaign in January – also announced that it will start applying booster doses of the vaccine for the elderly from December this year.
