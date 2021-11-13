Netherlands anticipates store closings for record Covid cases – News

The government of the Netherlands determined this Friday (12) that, starting this Saturday, non-essential stores will close at 6 pm, and hotels, supermarkets and pharmacies, at 8 pm, in an attempt to combat the increase of cases of Covid-19, a day after the country registered a record of contagions.

“The restrictions are unavoidable,” Acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte told a news conference.

“The virus is everywhere, at all ages and in all sectors,” he added. The measures that will take effect this Saturday will apply until at least December 4th and will require people in bars, terraces and restaurants to remain seated at all times. Non-essential stores will have to stop providing services after 6 pm.

The closing of restaurants at 8 pm is a government concession for the sector, as authorities originally planned to bring the activities closer to 7 pm. After this time, establishments can continue serving food for delivery.

At universities and training centers, the maximum number of students per classroom will be 75 people, a measure that will not have to be applied in the case of a test. Likewise, the Covid pass will be maintained for access to hotels, cinemas, theaters, swimming pools and gyms, as well as mask use in supermarkets, non-essential stores, public transport and official buildings.

Rutte urged companies to implement telecommuting whenever possible and recommended that the population limit visits to four people per household and re-establish a safe distance of 1.5 meters in places where a Covid pass is not required.

If someone test positive, the quarantine will be applied not only to the infected person, but also to others who live with the patient. Sporting events will again have their gates closed over the next three weeks, including all matches in the Dutch Football Championship and the decisive match of the national team against Norway, in Rotterdam, next Tuesday (16), in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The prime minister ruled out other tougher measures called for by the outbreak management team, an expert group that advises the government, and suggested closing cinemas and theaters and canceling mass events.

However, Rutte’s office has been considering asking Parliament to extend the Covid pass, which is currently required to enter bars, restaurants, swimming pools and gyms. Currently, to obtain such a document, you must meet at least one of three requirements: have a complete vaccination schedule, have recently had the disease, or have a negative test.

The measure is known as 3G on Germany and Austria, but the Dutch government wants to move to 2G, eliminating the negative test option. The idea is to increase the number of people vaccinated.

Next week, booster doses of Covid-19 immunizers will begin to be given to people over 80, health care workers and workers in nursing homes and nursing homes.

THE Netherlands registered 16,287 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, almost the same number as last Thursday (11), when the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic was reached, with 16,364. The incidence is 93.2 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

“The pressure on the healthcare system is again extremely high.” Hip, knee and heart surgeries are being postponed again, sometimes for the second time,” warned the prime minister.

The percentage of the population over 12 years of age without the full coronavirus vaccination regimen is 17.6%, but the unvaccinated occupied 56% of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in October. The number rose to 70% in intensive care units, according to figures released by the Dutch Ministry of Health.