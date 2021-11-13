New draft of COP26 smoothes mentions of coal and background – 12/11/2021

GLASGOW, 12 NOV (ANSA) – A new draft of the final COP26 declaration toned down the only mention in the text to fossil fuels, the main responsible for the emission of greenhouse gases, and even removed any mention of the deadline for implementing the US$ fund. 100 billion a year for developing countries.

The text was released this Friday morning (12), day of the official closing of the climate summit in Glasgow, although rumors point to an extension of the negotiations until the weekend.

The initial version of the final COP26 communiqué, released two days ago, had already been criticized by environmentalists, but the new draft is even less incisive in some crucial points in the fight against the climate crisis.

The first is the mention of fossil fuels, a term that appears only once in the seven pages of the text. The Nov. 10 version urged the parties to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and fossil fuel subsidies,” but without setting deadlines.

Friday’s text is even more generic, asking countries to “accelerate the development, deployment and dissemination of technologies, and the adoption of policies, for the transition to low-emission energy systems, including the rapid increase in the generation of clean energy and accelerating the phasing out of unrestricted use of coal-fired power and inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.”

The inclusion of the terms “unrestricted” and “inefficient” could serve as a crutch for countries to continue using coal as an energy source or subsidizing fossil fuels, on the grounds that they are doing so in a restricted or efficient way.

In addition, the Nov. 10 text “welcomed” the commitment to roll out the $100 billion annual fund by 2023, but the new version only “encourages” the parties to institute the instrument “urgently” and that it remains in effect until 2025.

The Paris Agreement provided for the US$ 100 billion fund to be constituted by 2020 and to remain in effect until at least 2025, when the amount would undergo a review, but the instrument has not yet come off the paper.

Reactions – The director of the NGO Greenpeace, Jennifer Morgan, said that the final document of COP26 “can and must be improved”.

“The new text still has the paws of the fossil fuel lobby and is not as ambitious as people expect,” he said.

According to her, the section on coal and fossil fuels has been “severely weakened”, but “it is still present and should be reinforced before the conclusion of the summit”. “This is a crucial battle that we cannot lose,” he added.

WWF has warned that the new draft takes “steps back in some critical areas”. “The accelerated elimination of coal-fired power and inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels is noticeably weaker than in the previous text, but it’s still an important sign,” the NGO said.

The draft final declaration also reaffirms the Paris Agreement’s commitment to keeping global warming this century “well below” 2°C from pre-industrial levels, with the caveat that “efforts are needed to limit the rise in temperature to 1.5°C”.

The text “recognizes that the impacts of climate change will be much smaller with an increase of 1.5ºC than with a 2ºC” and calls for a 45% reduction in global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2030, compared to the level of 2010, and the end of net emissions by mid-century.

Negotiators at COP26 also need to unlock the knots of other sensitive issues, such as regulation of the carbon credit market, the set of rules to implement the Paris Agreement and governance over national decarbonization outcomes.

“Some crucial issues still need to be resolved,” acknowledged summit chairman Alok Sharma, opening the last plenary meeting of the conference. (ANSA).

See more news, photos and videos at www.ansabrasil.com.br.