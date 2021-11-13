New Ecuadorian Penitentiary Rebellion Leaves More Than 50 Dead | World

- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
Image below is strong — Photo: G1
Agents rescue a body from the roof of the penitentiary where there was an uprising in Guayaquil on November 13, 2021 — Photo: Jose Sanchez/AP
The official said at a press conference that “so far” the clashes between the detainees, which began this Friday (12), have left “58 deprived of liberty who lost their lives and 12 injured”.
The intervention of the police to try to restore order in the penitentiary “allowed to save lives”, declared Pablo Arosemena, governor of the province of Guayas, which has Guayaquil as its capital.
Rival criminal groups linked to drug trafficking wage a fierce battle at the Guayas 1 penitentiary. On September 28, 119 people died in the same prison, the worst massacre in Ecuadorian prison history and one of the most serious in Latin America.
The place – which has 8,500 prisoners, an overpopulation of 60% according to official data – has been the scene of acts of violence since then. After the September rebellion, another 15 detainees were murdered, bringing the balance to 134 dead as of Saturday.
Prison riots in Ecuador have resulted in more than 250 prisoner deaths since the beginning of the year. In February, 79 inmates died in simultaneous riots in four prisons.
Relatives of prisoners in Guayaquil await news outside the prison on 13 November 2021 — Photo: Fernando Mendez / AFP
The September massacre prompted the Ecuadorian government to declare a state of emergency for the prison system for 60 days (until the end of November): soldiers support the police in securing the country’s 65 prisons.
Ecuadorian prisons have a capacity for 30,000 people, but are occupied by 39,000 (30% over capacity).