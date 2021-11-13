New Honda Civic confirmed in Brazil in 2022; see when he arrives

Honda confirmed that the new generation of the Civic will even be imported and that it will arrive in Brazil in 2022. As we talk about here in Canaltech recently, due to sales well below its main competitor, the Toyota Corolla, and also the absurd growth in demand for SUVs, the Japanese automaker’s medium sedan had its life in the market quite complicated, causing the company to give up on manufacturing it. this way.

The new Honda Civic will receive improvements compared to the current generation, which will continue on sale in Brazil until next year. In addition to larger dimensions than the current model, the Japanese automaker is going to give its sedan a good dip in the store, with the inclusion of the Honda Sensing package, present in the Honda Accord and which gives the car important safety and autonomous driving items, such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive autopilot. In addition, the interior will have a more refined and sober finish.

In the field of engine, the Civic follows with two options for combustion engines: a 2.0 aspirated 160 hp and 19 kgf/m of torque and the reinvigorated 1.5 turbo, which now churns out 182 hp and 24.5 kgf/m of torque, a little better than the version present in the current Civic Touring, already evaluated by the Canaltech. As it is repositioned within the automaker’s range, it is possible that the sedan will only be marketed in its top-of-the-line variant, which can be precisely the turbocharged or the hybrid, with the same technology present in its bigger brother, the Accord.

According to Honda, the arrival of the new Civic, imported from the United States, will be in the second half of 2022. In addition to the new generation of the sedan, the automaker is preparing more innovations for the Brazilian market, such as the brand new HR-V, which will be bigger and better equipped to fight the Toyota Corolla Cross, Volkswagen Taos and Jeep Compass, as well as the new City hatch and sedan.

Source: Motor1