Neymar asks Justice to decree secrecy in case against Zélia Duncan

Attacker Neymar asked the court to decree secrecy in a lawsuit filed against singer Zélia Duncan, after the matter was published by some media outlets.

Lawyers say Neymar is a public person and secrecy will help protect his privacy, says Uol. If restricted, the process is accessible only to servers of the Judiciary and lawyers of the parties involved.

The disclosure of the matter leaves Neymar, and also the artist, more exposed, say the lawyers.

Zélia even commented on the case in an interview with Uol. “There’s no reason for this (process) to go any further. It’s funny to know that Neymar did this. I think it’s very disproportionate for a guy who has so much to do, but something hurt him. “, said the artist at the time.

In the process, 11 questions are addressed to Zelia about a criticism the singer tweeted about the player. “I’m not a football player, but Neymar seems to me so far a promise as an athlete and a disappointment as a citizen. Do you want respect? Give yourself to him and show your services. Oh, and pay your taxes!” he wrote on 10 September.

The comment came after Neymar said, after the team’s 2-0 victory against Peru, that he no longer knew “what to do with this shirt so that the guys respect Neymar”.

Lawyers saw in the artist’s speech statements that could harm Neymar’s honor, “possibly defaming him”, with words that “exceeded the limits of freedom of expression”.