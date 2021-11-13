Nine celebrities can join the ‘Camarote’ group at BBB 22, says columnist; see who they are – Zoeira

The 22nd edition of Big Brother Brazil it only opens in January, but speculation about the participants who should be part of the reality show has already started. According to columnist Leo Dias, from the newspaper metropolises, nine famous are already listed for the group ‘Cabin’ of the competition.

Among the names chosen would be, according to the columnist, artists such as lexa, Di Ferrero, MC Carol, Ellen Roche, Rodrigo Simas, Aline Riscado, Negra Li, Jonathan Azevedo and Ícaro Silva.

read more

Until then, all celebrities would have been clinically tested at Hospital Barra D’or, in Rio de Janeiro. To guarantee entry into the reality show, they will also have to go through the stage of psychological tests.

Although they have already passed the round of exams, according to Leo Dias, the names mentioned are not confirmed for their participation in the program, as they must go through other eliminatory phases to compete for the prize of BRL 1.5 million.

The members of the ‘Pipoca’ group are also selected, conducted directly by TV Globo director José Bonifácio, the cute. The information is that the team has not reached any conclusions about which ones should be selected.

Lexa denies

Even though speculations about the BBB are still in the beginning, some have already expressed their opinion about the citation of listed celebrities.

Photograph: playback/Instagram

Lexa, who was quoted by columnist Leo Dias, used Twitter to clarify the situation. “Love, you know I love BBB, but as a viewer! I already have a carnival schedule, scheduled shows, trio, I’m Queen of drums from Tijuca, campaigns… Thank you for your affection”, she wrote in a publication.