Ninth Fatal Victim Confirmed After Travis Scott Show Tragedy | celebrities

Play/Netflix Travis Scott’s show turns to tragedy

One more person lost his life after the riot at rapper Travis Scott’s show. The event, called AstroWorld, brought together thousands of young fans of the singer, last Friday (5).

At the time, several people ran towards the stage, causing panic and people injured by being run over. Last Thursday (11), the family of Bharti Shahani announced the death of the young woman, who was hospitalized but did not resist the injuries caused by the crowd.

The young woman was 22 years old and in her last year of college. Authorities had previously confirmed the deaths of eight people, including a 14-year-old boy. In addition, more than 300 people were injured.

Bharti Shahani attended the event along with his sister and cousin. However, during the panic set in, they ended up breaking up. “She always took care of me,” her sister told a news conference.





reproduction bharti shahani

The singer spoke through his networks and revealed to be “devastated” by the tragedy. The rapper said he will help families harmed by the fatality. Yesterday (11), Travis’ team released a note about what happened.

“For the past week, Travis Scott and his team have been actively exploring the connecting routes with each of the tragedy-affected families through the appropriate contacts. as fast as possible, but want to remain respectful of each family’s wishes about how they would like to be connected.”

Bharti Shahani’s family has already hired a lawyer to represent them “in their effort to hold accountable those whose negligence caused Shahani’s grave injuries.”

“The Astroworld Festival disaster has devastated the Shahani family and many others,” said attorney James Lassiter. “We are with them in their struggle to win justice for Bharti and to ensure that no other family has to bear such an absurd and preventable loss.”