No dispute with Rooster? Renato says that Flamengo's focus on Libertadores

(Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish)
Renato Gacho says Flamengo’s focus on the Libertadores final (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish)

Flamengo once again used an alternative team in the victory over Bahia, on Thursday night (11), at Maracan. But this time, in addition to the physical and suspension problems, coach Renato Gacho took into account the planning for the Libertadores final.

The coach admitted that his goal is to have the largest number of available starters and in good physical condition to face Palmeiras, on the next 27th, in Montevideo. Thus, saving athletes to avoid greater physical strain and giving rhythm to those who were stationary will also be part of the decision of which team will take the field in the next matches of the Brazilian Nationals.

“That’s why I used some players who will play on the 27th. Now, what I’m saying, some players were at their limit. If you ask to play, you won’t play on the 27th. We didn’t give up on the Brazilian, we’re fighting. for you that, as long as we have mathematical chances, we’ll fight for the Brazilian. But let’s not be stupid, we’ll fight for the Brazilian with intelligence. We’re not going to give up on the championship, but at the same time we have to do the things that must be done to the 27th as well,” he stated.

