No dispute with Rooster? Renato says that Flamengo’s focus on Libertadores

Flamengo once again used an alternative team in the victory over Bahia, on Thursday night (11), at Maracan. But this time, in addition to the physical and suspension problems, coach Renato Gacho took into account the planning for the Libertadores final.
The coach admitted that his goal is to have the largest number of available starters and in good physical condition to face Palmeiras, on the next 27th, in Montevideo. Thus, saving athletes to avoid greater physical strain and giving rhythm to those who were stationary will also be part of the decision of which team will take the field in the next matches of the Brazilian Nationals.
“That’s why I used some players who will play on the 27th. Now, what I’m saying, some players were at their limit. If you ask to play, you won’t play on the 27th. We didn’t give up on the Brazilian, we’re fighting. for you that, as long as we have mathematical chances, we’ll fight for the Brazilian. But let’s not be stupid, we’ll fight for the Brazilian with intelligence. We’re not going to give up on the championship, but at the same time we have to do the things that must be done to the 27th as well,” he stated.
Best customers of each year in the running points
Archive/State of Minas
RUBENS CHIRI/PERSPECTIVE/AE
Marcelo Sant’Anna/EM/DA Press
Wesley Santos / PHOTOArena / Image Sheet
Rodrigo Coca / Fotoarena / Folhapress
Antonio Costa / Gazeta do Povo News Agency
Idario Cafe/VIPCOMM
Rodrigo Clemente/EM/DA Press
Rodrigo Clemente/EM/DA Press
DANIEL TEIXEIRA/ESTADAO CONTENT
Daniel Castellano / Gazeta do Povo
MARCOS BEZERRA/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADAO CONTENT
MARCELLO FIM / THE PHOTOGRAPHIC / ESTADAO CONTENT
MARCELO DE JESUS/RAW IMAGE/ESTADAO CONTENT
Pedro Souza/Atltico
There is no description for this image or gallery
“We have a decision on the 27th and we are doing things right. We are taking care of the players who are at the limit, recovering those in the medical department so that on the 27th we can be with 100% of the players well so that we can play this final against Palmeiras”, he added.
The red-black commander is seen with suspicion by the fans since the team was eliminated from the Copa do Brasil, last month. The team’s performance drop was noticeable and the stumbles also accumulated at the Brazilian Nationals. Thus, the team is practically out of contention for the third championship and the Libertadores title could save the season.
“On the next 27th, the fans will see that Flamengo they are used to watching, you can relax. We have competent people and we have meetings every day. This concern, the fans don’t need to have. Fan, don’t worry that on the day 27 you will see that Flamengo you are used to”, guaranteed Renato.