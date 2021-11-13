Norway returns with restrictions after rise in Covid-19 cases | World

Norway will again apply restrictions against Covid-19 at the national level after the strong increase in cases, which will allow municipalities to resort to health passports, announced the government on Friday (12).

The Scandinavian country, which lifted all restrictions at the end of September, will also propose a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for people over 18, said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who has ruled out the possibility of confinements or drastic measures.

“The government wants to introduce new national measures to contain the contagion,” the head of government announced at a news conference.

“We are not talking about containment measures or measures as strict as we saw earlier during the pandemic,” Støre said.

People over the age of 18, who have not been vaccinated, and who have had contact with the infected will be required to take tests for Covid-19 starting Nov. 16, the Executive announced. Unvaccinated health workers will have to be tested twice a week and wear a mask.

Also returns the recommendation to stay at home, in case of symptoms. In recent days, local restrictions have been imposed again in Norway, a country of 5.4 million inhabitants where the daily number of new cases is close to 1,500.

Deaths are also on the rise, but remain low, averaging four deaths a day per Covid-19 this week.

Europe faces a worsening epidemic situation, particularly in Germany, central Europe and the east of the continent. Unvaccinated people are undoubtedly the most affected.